Asawase NDC: Supporters of Muntaka’s contender burn tyres, posters

Supporters of Mubarick Masawudu, a contender in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary primaries in the Asawase constituency staged a protest at the NDC regional office in Kumasi on Friday.

Citi News Ashanti Regional correspondent, Hafiz Tijani said the protesters did not only burn car tyres but also posters of national executives and former President John Mahama.

Speaking on Eyewitness News he said the supporters were very relentless in getting Mubarick Masawudu to participate in the primaries.

“The action happened at the NDC Regional Head office on Friday. Supporters of Mubarick Masawudu have been at the party's office which has been locked. Since Thursday no executive had been at the office and that was why he went all the way to the national level. The supporters have been relentless most of them, waiting for a response, when they heard the news that he was rejected again and wasn't able to file at the national level they were so agitated.”

“They did not only burn car tyres, but they also burnt some posters of their party executives and that of former president Mahama,” he said.

On Thursday, the supporters accused party constituency leaders of sabotage against Masawudu.

Mubarick Masawudu said the utterances of some party executives indicate that they want efforts to stop him from contesting the incumbent Member of Parliament, Muntaka Mubarak.

He made the comment after he found the regional office of the party under lock and key when he arrived at the premises on Thursday afternoon to file his nomination form.

In an interview, rick Masawudu said he expected the party at the regional level to uphold its tenet of fairness.