H.E Akuffo Addo: The Generational Thinker

Education has always been the backbone of building a robust economy.

His Excellency the President, Nana Addo Danquah Akufo Addo has taken a giant step towards building a robust economy and aggrandizing human capital that will ease the economic hardships on today citizens and posterity.

The introduction of Free SHS(FSHS) and the subsequent rebirth of the scholarship scheme which "remained a decorated ghost" under the Mahama led administration was a bridge to hiatus the class difference.

The decentralized scholarship scheme is a recipe to economic, social and political emancipation which are at the fulcrum of every government's agenda.

These two major interventions are 'life savers' and also showed up at the appropriate time as most youth had almost thrown up on education due to the monetization of our education in times past.

This escapade is a bait to muting the naysayers repudiating the come back of Ghana to life.

To the helping hands, all Chief Executives must help "water this course to fruition " by eschewing nepotism, favoritism and be apolitical in the disbursement of the scheme to the appropriate persons.

We equally count on the president to prioritize and restructure technical and vocational education since it is the only form of eradicating youth unemployment.

Ghana is on the right path let's all sail home safely.

ROBERT DAMBO

(President Youth for Development)

0548886445/ 0577646377

SAMUEL WUDANA

(P.R.O. Youth for Development)

0242569686