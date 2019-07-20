Bono: Weeds take over Buoku community day school

A Community day Senior High School (SHS) which started in 2016 to serve Buoku and 19 other communities in the Wenchi Municipality of the Bono Region remains abandoned.

Weeds have now taken over the structure and some of the building materials left at the mercy of the weather.

A senior high school which was set up by the community in a makeshift structure collapsed after the first batch graduated.

The Community Day Senior High School concept was introduced by the then National Democratic Congress administration under former President John Dramani Mahama.

The promise was to build 200 of such schools to expand and improve access to secondary education as well as develop the quality and affordability of education in Ghana.

Residents of Buoku were happy when the community was selected as a site for community day school in the area.

The contract for a 24-Unit classroom in a four storey structure was awarded to Messrs Webber Consult Limited in Accra, and construction works started in mid-2016.

The E-Block was to replace the old classroom block of the existing Buoku Day SHS which was operating from a Cocoa Shed in the community.

The new school block when completed, would serve Buoku and other 19 adjoining communities.

It is unclear why the contractor abandoned the project, as attempts by Citi News to reach him for comments proved futile.

The Assembly Member for Buoku, Daniel Agyei, tells Citi News he's worried about the abandoned project.

“The reason why I am worried about is that we had started the Buoku Community Day before the government decided to build the structure for us. We have about 20 communities around Buoku . When we started, we had about 150 students we were thinking that when the structure is completed, the population would increase but unfortunately the school we started has collapsed that is why I am worried,” Mr. Agyei disclosed.

The Assembly Member, Daniel Agyei wants the government to complete the project to give children in the area access to Senior High School Education.

“We are begging that there are many children in Buoko not only here but the surrounding communities as well. With the Free SHS, our children from JHS would also be going to various Secondary school, if this school is completed our children would not suffer. So we are appealing to the government to come and complete the school, Mr. Agyei appealed.

But attempts to speak to the Municipal Chief Executive for Wenchi, Dr. Prince Kwakye Afriyie, were unsuccessful.