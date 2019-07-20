Disgruntled parliamentary aspirants must use party structures – NDC

The Functional Executive Committee (FEC) of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is urging aspirants of the party’s parliamentary to use the party’s internal structures to resolve challenges they have with the process.

The Committee made this known in a statement following reports of dissatisfaction from some aspirants in some constituencies, notably the Asawase constituency.

But Sammy Gyamfi, who signed the statement said, “FEC has taken note of reports of challenges that some prospective contestants have encountered in the course of either picking nomination forms or filing same. FEC assures all and sundry that the party is committed to running a free, fair and transparent primaries.”

“We would therefore like to appeal to any aggrieved persons to follow the party’s structures and laid down procedures in seeking redress. In this respect, the office of the General Secretary is open to receive any such petitions and same shall be determined in a lawful, fair and expeditious manner,” the statement added.

There is controversy in the Asawase constituency over allegations of sabotage leveled against the constituency executives by supporters of one Mubarick Masawudu , who wants to participate in the primaries.

As at press time, Mubarick Masawudu was yet to file his forms as he arrived in Accra with some supporters to file at the party headquarters.

Reports say a deputy secretary at the Headquarters has refused to accept his nomination due to a supposed disciplinary action against him.

On Thursday, he encountered a similar challenge at the Ashanti Regional office of the party when he arrived to submit the nomination.

“I picked forms, today I'm here to submit forms but it is unfortunate that the party office is closed although they are supposed to be working from morning to evening,” Mubarick Masawudu said.

But the FEC of the NDC is appealing to all aspirants to exercise restraint and adhere to the regulations governing the process and conduct of their campaigns.

It further stressed that all campaigns be carried out in a peaceful manner.

The party believes that the calibre of persons who have expressed interest to contest as parliamentary candidates demonstrates its readiness to “rescue Ghana from our present bad leadership and restore the nation back to the path of development and progress.”