Muntaka Or No Muntaka, Asawase Is A Safe Seat For NPP--Aziz Futa

The National Nasara Coordinator, Abdul Aziz Haruna Futa, as part of his campaign promise to the Nasara coordinators and the party (New Patriotic Party-NPP) reiterated the capture of some Zongo dominated constituencies for the ruling party.

He pointed out in an interview recently that the good work of the NPP led administration to Zongo communities will help realize that vision.

He cited constituencies like Ayawaso East and North, Asawase, Ejura, etc as the targeted constituencies for such an agenda.

He said he was not surprised at all with current happenings in the Asawase Constituency saying, "It sends a great signal for the accomplishment of that mission, measures are in place to win such constituencies for our great party for batter development.

"The party is ready to support any candidate that will be presented by the constituencies aforementioned.

"Muntaka or whoever comes, Asawase is a safe seat for NPP."