Advocacy Group Lauds NaCCA Boss

An Advocacy group has commended the diligence and commitment shown by the new Executive Secretary of the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NaCCA) in implementing a new curriculum in September.

The Youth for Progress in Kwesimintsim, a development-focused advocacy group, insists without a solid education founded on an improved curriculum, the vision to churn out student with global perspectives and nationalistic values will never be achieved.

They are, therefore, excited by the initiatives taken so far by the Dr Prince Armah led NaCCA in ensuring that the new educational policy by the Akufo-Addo led government is well implemented.

Congratulating Dr Armah on his recent confirmation by the president as NaCCA boss, the advocacy group said: “We believe that this appointment is in recognition of the spectacular accomplishments and outstanding competence that Dr Armahhas displayed throughout his academic and professional careers.”

A native of Kwesimintim in the Western Region, Dr Armahapplied himself to great scholarship, having attended University of Aberdeen, UK. He became a researcher and a policy analyst.

Until his appointment as NaCCA Executive Secretary, he was a lecturer at the University of Education Winneba, Founder and Executive Director of education think tank VIAM Africa now Institute for Education Studies.

He has played a leading role in the advocacy for and crafting of creative and innovative policies in the educational sector for the enhancement of Ghana’s education system.

“Such was his ability that he could have chosen to stay in the United Kingdom, where he had many lucrative offers, to feather his own nest if he had chosen.

“He however elected to return to Ghana to serve his country, firm in his belief that talents and ability are best used for the benefit of one’s community,” leader of the group Philip Afari said in the statement.

We are also very proud to observe that since his appointment, he has moved swiftly to justify the confidence of the appointing authority.

We note with satisfaction that the ongoing curriculum reforms have gained the approval of all and sundry including teachers’ groups, policy analysts and experts as well as local and international education NGOs.

Such is the approval for Dr Armah’s work that the African Curriculum Association saw fit to select him as co-chairman of the continental body, a position that will enable him to share his insight and expertise with colleague education policymakers across the entire continent,” he added.

—Myjoyonline