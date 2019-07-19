21-Year-Old Man Steal Bull For Honeymoon Grabbed

A 21-year old man is in the grips of the youth of Busunu in the Savannah region of Ghana for allegedly stealing a bull en route Tamale for sale.

The suspect, Mr. Ahmed Alidu was apprehended few kilometers away from Busunu, a suburb of Damongo by the youth Tuesday, after he attempted to escape with the bull to the Northern Regional capital through Busunu.

Mr. Alidu, a resident of Damongo, its that he reported intended using the proceeds from the sale of the bull to entertain his newly wedded wife (four-day old wife) on honeymoon.

Luck, however, eluded the "honeymoon man" when the vehicle in which he was traveling run short of fuel in between Damongo and Busunu, few miles away from his intended destination, Tamale.

He was arrested and tied to a metal pillar with a rope.

In an interview with this reporter, the leader of the youth, Mr. Ibrahim Ewuntomah disclosed that they were not prepared to hand over the victim to the police.

He said they were going to hold the victim hostage until they establish the rightful owner of the bull and then hand it over.

The suspect when interrogated, admitted stealing the bull but, was unable to reveal the true owner of the animal.

At the time of filing this story, the suspect was still in the custody of the youth with the hope that he would mention the true owner of the bull.