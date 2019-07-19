Freddie Blay Hosts NPP Loyal Ladies

The National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Mr. Freddie Blay, on Thursday, July 18, 2019, engaged leadership of NPP Loyal Ladies in a tête-a-tête at his East Legon residence.

The meeting was to afford him the opportunity to acknowledge the immense contributions of Loyal Ladies in the resounding victory chalked by the New Patriotic Party in the 2016 general elections.

He assured the group that the Nana Addo led-NPP government remains resolute in its quest to satisfy the Ghanaian populace through the several interventional policies the administration has introduced.

On his part, Mr. Blay indicated that he will not relent in his quest to ensure that the NPP Loyal Ladies together with other volunteer groups which helped the party to reach that milestone in the last elections are rewarded accordingly as that is the biggest motivation to keep them working for the party and the government.

"Ghana was lagging behind in so many ways. Though a lot has been achieved now, we still have many challenges. These challenges can be overcomed if the NPP stays in government for many years. This will give us the opportunity to develop the country as well as address the needs of Ghanaians," he stated.

On their part, Adwoa Pomaah Sanwu, President of the Pro-NPP group thanked the Chairman and officially congratulated him on his assumption of office as the National Chairman of the party. She added that with the current executives at the helm of affairs, the party was bound to prosper.

In addition, she reiterated the group's unflinching support to the party and added that they were poised to work harder and go to every length to retain the NPP for another term and beyond as they were confident in the current government. This was evident in her statement "We believe our future is secured with the NPP".

Nana Appiah Ampofo, founder of the NPP Loyal Ladies, expressed appreciation to the National Chairman for the invitation, a gesture the Loyal Ladies were grateful for. He extended the same level of appreciation to all who have, over the years, shown care, concern and support to the group.

He called for increased support from the party and well meaning individuals.

Present at the meeting were; Abdul Wahab Hannan, (CEO, National Buffer Stock), Sam Dentu, (Deputy CEO, GEPA and Chairman of NPP Loyal Ladies), Richard Nyamah (NPP Deputy Director Of Communications) and

Nana Yaw Preko, (NPP Deputy Director of communications).