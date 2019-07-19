Policeman Dumps Uniform, Joins NDC Race

Another police man, an Other Rank, Detective Corporal John Evans Ayerakwa-Kumordzi, has dropped his uniform to join a constituency level primary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Eastern Region.

His decision, coming on the heels of a similar resignation a few days ago by a Superior Police Officer, a former Secretary to the Inspector General of Police who is also contesting an NDC constituency race, has prompted questions about why many cops with burning political ambitions are in the ranks of the law enforcement agency.

The 35-year-old police officer who until his resignation was attached to the Akropong District Command in the Eastern Region picked his nomination forms from the Okere Constituency – an electoral area in which he worked as a cop soon after passing from the training depot 11 years ago.

He said he tendered his resignation to the Police Administration in February 2019.

Being the first time that two cops are resigning and simultaneously picking nomination forms to contest parliamentary primary of a political party, the developments have attracted a lot of attention on social media.

His remarks, which he made shortly after his action hit the public domain, indicate how much subtle political activities he was engaged in even while in uniform.

He told Starr FM that having served in the Okere Constituency, he appreciates the challenges of the people.

They were remarks steeped in subtle politics and pointed at how much his occupation as a detective enabled him to 'appreciate' the needs of his people.

“I've been with the people for a very long time and I know their challenges, so I think this is the right time for me to lead the constituency to help them have a better living condition,” he told the radio station yesterday.

Many are asking whether more cops would be shedding the uniform to join the ranks of political parties as candidates.

Another question being posed following the unusual developments is what could have fuelled the decision by the cops to leave the secure occupation of policing for the unknown world of politics, and whether their alignment to the opposition party did not impact on their professionalism.

The resignation and picking of nomination forms to contest the Wa West Constituency parliamentary seat on the ticket of the NDC by the then Superintendent Peter Lanchene Tuubo startled many.

The political terrain went overdrive with an assortment of comments. Some of them were harsh about how the IGP could not detect the passion of his subordinate.

For others, however, if the officer discharged his duty without blemish and managed to conceal his behind-the-scene interaction with the NDC, there was nothing the IGP could do about the development.

—Daily Guide