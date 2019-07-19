Old Men Stealing Gang Granted GH¢20,000 Bail

The three old men who were grabbed by the airport police for allegedly breaking into parked cars and stealing valuable items have been granted bail by an Accra Circuit Court.

The accused – Kwabena Adjei, 57; Felix Amuh, 53; and Samuel Paa T. Nii Aryee Okai, 61 – were granted GH¢20,000 each with two sureties each by the court presided over by Ruby Naa Ajeley Ayertey.

Appearing in court on Wednesday, the three men all pleaded not guilty to three counts of conspiracy, causing damage and stealing. They are due in court again on August 15.

The Airport District Police Command apprehended the three men alleged to be part of a syndicate that has been breaking into parked cars and stealing valuables.

According to the police, the three men had been operating in areas such as Nyaho Clinic, Airport and East Legon for the past seven months.

Modus Operandi

Narrating their nefarious activities to DAILY GUIDE, the Airport District Police Crime Officer, DSP Alex Kwesi Kwarteng, said some of the 'operations' of the suspects were captured on closed circuit camera which helped the police to track them.

He said on June 16, around 3pm, the three suspects broke into a Mitsubishi vehicle parked at Olando Street, East Legon.

“They broke into the car and stole two bags containing $800 dollars, a laptop and other valuable documents belonging to the victim and the case was immediately reported to the police for investigations to be carried out,” he said.

He said CCTV camera captured the suspects breaking into the victim's car.

The crime officer said the suspects, using a black Chevrolet Malibu car, came from the opposite direction of the victim's car and parked right in front.

He said Amuh then came out first and pretending to be attending to the call of nature, he surveyed the whole area before Kwabena Adjei and Samuel Paa T. also came out of the vehicle.

The officer said two of the men, using an object suspected to be a stone, broke the glass from the driver's side to open the car door.

“The two men then took the bags and moved straight to their vehicle and sped off,” he disclosed.

DSP Kwarteng said upon receiving the video of their identities, the three men were placed on the police watch list which led to their arrest around 5am on Tuesday at their various hideouts at Tantra Hill and Amasaman.

—Daily Guide