What Does It Mean If A President Asks An African-American To Go Back To Her Country?

Under the administration of Donald Trump, democracy is entirely a different version in the political history of America. While the opposition and other Americans show hate against him, other Americans are firmly behind the US president many believed is a racist but wouldn’t like to admit.

The story currently making headlines in America is Donald Trump against Ilhan Omar, a US Member of Parliament, a refugee from Somalia, now an American citizen since 2000.

Omar, born in Mogadishu in 1981, escaped at the age of 10 with her family from the civil war, is one of the four American deputies that the White House has called anti-American, requesting them to return to the corrupt and haunted countries crime from which they came.

Even though Donald Trump has never openly accepted to be a racist, his comments against foreigners or African-Americans and Hispanics, reveal that the current president of America is a pure racist. Imagine, an American president referring to Africa as a 'shithole nation.'

Donald Trump hasn’t targeted the Somali Member of Parliament alone, he also told Representatives, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib, and Ayanna Pressley to go back to their home countries.

The stories have been very controversial in the United States and a few days ago, the Democratic majority Chamber passed a resolution condemning the president's racist comments but the offenses did not stop.

Trump's supporters during a rally in North Carolina, turn on Ilhan Omar, shouting “send her back." Ilhan Omar is neither afraid of Trump nor would allow him to intimidate her, therefore, through the social media Twitter, she responded to Trump’s racist’s Tweets with a poem by the late African-American, Maya Angelou.

"You can shoot me with your words, you can cut me with your eyes, you can kill me with your hatred, but still, like the air, I will lift myself.”

Omar's family arrived in the US in 1995. In 2000, at age 19, she became an American citizen but her coexistence in the new country was not easy at first. As a girl, she was bullied for her hijab.

Over the years she has obtained her redemption, with study and civil commitment. In 2016, after the election of the Minnesota House of Representatives, she became the first woman of Somali Muslim origin elected to a position in the US.

However, it seems her hard work, intelligence, and popularity have been Donald Trump’s nightmare, therefore, trying to make her life miserable but she will never be.