Bolt Taxi Services Now Available In Kumasi

Bolt, the leading on-demand e-hailing platform in Africa has expanded its operations in Ghana by announcing the launch of service in Kumasi. The ride hailing service is already available in the country's capital Accra since 2017.

This expansion move is a part of the long term plans of providing safe, affordable and efficient transportation to Ghanaians across the country.

Uche Okafor, Bolt's Regional Manager for West Africa:“At Bolt, our primary mission is to make urban transportation easier, quicker and more reliable. So far, we have been able to bring Bolt's affordable and reliable service to people in Accra. Now, we're embarking on an expansion course across Ghana and Kumasi given its vibrant population and infrastructure is ripe for Bolt's entry.”

Bolt's service is easy to use: passengers simply download the Bolt app from the iOS or Android app stores and set up a user profile. When they're ready to ride, users open the app, set their location and their intended destination. The app will then give a cost estimate for the trip. Once passengers request the ride, the app alerts drivers nearby who accept the ride.

Once a driver has accepted the ride, passengers will be able to see their driver's name, photo, car make and model, and registration, as well as be able to track the driver making his or her way towards them in real time - all of which makes it easy to be sure that they get safely into the correct vehicle with the correct driver. Passengers can also share their trip details using the “share your ETA” function on the app, as an extra layer of security. At the end of the trip, passengers and drivers can rate each other out of five stars and leave feedback using the Bolt app.

When the ride is complete, payment is made with cash, or via the debit card details the rider entered into the app. Popular trips in and around Kumasi such as Bantama to Ashtown and Suntreso will cost between GHC 5 and GHC 7, while KNUST to Kumasi Mall could cost about GHC 10.

To celebrate Bolt's launch in Kumasi, Bolt will be offering a 20%discount on all fares for the launch period and passengers can enjoy a free first ride up to GHC 15 with the promo codes BOLTGH.

Drivers on Bolt platform receive 85% of all fares paid by passengers - a significantly higher percentage than what drivers using other similar platforms receive. All drivers can choose how many hours they drive, there are no monthly dues, and they can work in whichever areas they want to.

Drivers' cars must be a 2003 vehicle model or newer. The car has to be four-door (Toyota Corolla, Hyundai Accent, Kia Rio, etc) and must have passed a safety inspection. This means that everyone hailing a ride through Bolt can be confident that they will get to their destination safely and comfortably.

How do drivers in Kumasi join Bolt?

If you want to become a Bolt driver, you will need to be 25 years old and above, have a valid Ghanaian driver's license, proof of insurance, road worthy certificate, an Android or iOS smartphone with GPS, and undergo an onboarding/training program.

For more information or to sign up to drive, visit https://partners.bolt.eu/or download the Bolt Driver App from Google Playstore/ App store and follow the steps.

About Bolt

Bolt, formerly known as Taxify, is the leading European transportation platform that's focused on making urban travel easier, quicker and more reliable.

Founded by Markus Villig, Bolt launched in 2013. It's one of the fastest-growing transportation platforms in Europe and Africa with investors including Daimler, Didi Chuxing and Korelya Capital. Bolt launched in Ghana in 2017 and operates in Accra and now in Kumasi.

Bolt has 25 million customers in over 30 countries globally. www.bolt.eu