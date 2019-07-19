EcoCare Ghana Holds Workshop For Journalists On CFI

EcoCare Ghana, a local non-governmental organization, working to transform decision-making processes of natural resources has pledged commitment to enhance the environmental governance regime in the cocoa sector and implement actions that would enable cocoa producers to adopt cocoa agroforestry systems and practices that were climate compliant.

Managing Campaigner for Eco-Care Ghana, Obed Owusu-Addai, has challenged the media to develop an interest in ensuring that the CFI is implemented.

According to him, the media would play a major role through investigative reporting to ensure the various stakeholders are held accountable for their commitments.

‘’We are expecting the media to follow through the implementation, move to the communities and report on the progress and implementation.’’

The training programme he said was aimed at informing and creating awareness among the participants on CFI commitments and implementation.

Aside from this, the training also afforded the journalists an opportunity to build momentum among national media houses to monitor how CFI is being implemented in Ghana.

The main expectation of the workshop was, the journalist should have a core group of media practitioners who will take an active interest in CFI implementation processes, regularly reporting and monitoring CFI implementation issues in the country.

Mr. Obed Owusu-Addai said these at a media training workshop on Monitoring commitments, through Participatory Approaches (MoCCPA) Project today in Accra.

Vincent Awotwi Pratt, a representative from the World Cocoa Foundation (WCF) disclosed that at the start of the project, only 12 companies were committed.

But currently, 32 companies have committed to work towards the implementation of the project with two local companies joining, making the total number, 34.

The action plans focus on: forest protection and restoration, sustainable cocoa production and farmers’ livelihoods, and community engagement and social inclusion.

Touching on this milestone, Mr. Pratt said, the aggregated action plans would play a crucial role in sequestering carbon stocks in West African forests and addressing global and local climate change, in line with the Paris Climate Agreement.