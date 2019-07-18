Atta Mills Institute To Embark On Mindset Transformation Agenda

Former Secretary to Former President, the late John Evans Fiifi Atta Mills, Koku Anyidoho has said Atta Mills Institute will be embarking on a Mindset Transformation Agenda to make sure legacies of the late Atta Mills will not be forgotten.

He said a Team has been put in place to ensure the successful implementation of the Mindset Transformation Agenda with regards to the late President legacies.

He said the forum will be held at Conference Hall of CSIR as part of activities marking the seven anniversary of the passing of Mr. John Evans Fiifi Atta Mills, a former President of the Republic of Ghana. The forum will be expected to attract distinguished personalities including politicians, academics, economists, civil society and members of the public.

Mr. Anyidoho urged all Ghanaians to reflect on the legacy of Mr. Atta Mills and provide sound economic policies to develop the country.

He noted that the late President had the country at heart and was always ready to help in any way he could towards the development of the country.

He further charged all Ghanaians to emulate the gestures of the late President in making the Ghana a center of excellence,”he added

Mr. Anyidoho revealed the Foundation was set up to sustain the legacy of his late father who was an astute politician, providing home-grown solutions to Ghana's economy. He revealed that plans were far advanced in setting up a Research center to annually remember the legacies of the former President.

