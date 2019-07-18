Limited Voter's Registration Exercise Fraught With Irregularities– NDC

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) says the just ended Limited Voter’s Registration exercise was shrouded by huge challenges.

This, the party said, made it impossible for the many qualified voters to register during the exercise to do so.

A statement signed by the party’s Director of Election, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah said, “The exercise was fraught with widespread irregularities and massive challenges that prevented most qualified voters from having access to registration facilities.

“These observations made across the country especially in NDC strongholds go to vindicate our earlier suspicions of collusion between some EC officials, and some elements in the ruling NPP party, to suppress the process in our strongholds,” the statement added.

The NDC, prior to the commencement of the registration exercise had raised many concerns about the modalities the Electoral Commission intended to use for the registration.

One of them was the EC’s online registration system which the party believed EC was not designed for mass registration and that any attempt to use them for such a purpose was going to generate a functionality problem.

“The EC treated this advice with scorn,” Mr Afriyie Ankrah said in the statement.

Had the party’s concerns been considered, the NDC said the chaotic scenes and overcrowding at most of the centres which caused many confrontations and intimidations could have been avoided.

“Some people posing as EC officials were seen registering people in their vehicles and other obscure corners. A GIMPA TESCON Executive was arrested and handed over to the police for investigation.”

