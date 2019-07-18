Special Prosecutor Should Advise Himself And Resign--Bishop

Circuit Pastor for Methodist Church of Ghana, Dzorwulu branch, Bishop Stephen Bosomtwe Ayensu has advised Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu, to resign from office with immediate effect.

In his view, Mr Amidu has been embarrassed and disgraced after several months in office with no show.

"Journalists are tired and unconcerned about current corruption issues but they must sit up and talk about Martin Amidu’s inability to fight corruption,”Bishop Stephen Bosomtwe Ayensu exclusively told Kwame Tutu on Anopa Nkomo on Kingdom FM 107.7

The man of God called on the anti-corruption campaigner and former Attorney General to resign without delay because he has already ‘’hanged himself’’. He said, ‘’It is time for him [Martin Amidu] to resign adding that he is an element for prosecution.

Martin Amidu has over the months been lamenting over lack of cooperation on the part of government appointees in providing him with evidence to prosecute cases of corruption.

He noted that Ghanaians are gradually losing faith in the hitherto Citizen Vigilante who many thought should by now have prosecuted a number of cases within his period of appointment indicating that he is gradually reducing his office into a useless one.

According to him, the man appears to be too idle with nothing to show for since he was appointed by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

