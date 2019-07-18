Distressed MenzGold Customers Hit Studios Of Kingdom FM

Agitated customers of Menzgold who stormed Accra based Kingdom FM 107.7 Thursday morning, have blamed government for dragging its feet to solve their predicament.

According to them, government showed no interest at the genesis of Menzgold crises.

The angered customers told Kwame Tutu host of Anopa Nkomo they are highly devastated by government's failure to retrieve their hard earned investment at Menzgold.

To them, government ought to release the embattled Menzgold CEO, Nana Appiah Mensah to necessitate an easy payment plan.

The teary customers want to be allowed to see NAM1 if indeed he is on remand.

“We are devastated and appalled by government's lackadaisical attitude to retrieve our monies.Some of us have crumbled homes, some have died of stroke and shock and with endless poverty.We need our monies and not a remand”.

