Ayariga Warns NPP To Stop Using FREE SHS To Cover Up Incompetence

Leader/Founder of the All People’s Congress (APC), Dr. Hassan Ayariga has advised President Akufo-Addo to stop presenting the Senior High School policy as the panacea to the country’s problems.

Mr. Ayariga in a statement said the NPP led by President Akufo-Addo is only using the flagship policy to coverup it incompetence.

According to him, previous administrations had subsidized secondary education and the NPP Government only absorbed the remaining expenses hitherto taken care of by parents.

Dr. Hassan Ayariga who is unimpressed with the performance of this [NPP] government has charged them [Gov’t & Party Communicators] to stop disturbing the general public with the SHS policy.

Read Full Statement Below:

Fellow citizens, Let me advice the President, Nana Akufo Addo and his political leaders &

communicators to stop presenting the government policy on SHS as the solution to all the problems of Ghana.

Previous Governments were already heavily subsidizing secondary education and the NPP Government only absorbed the remaining expenses hitherto taken care of by parents. Before the NPP we did not have a policy of full cost recovery in SHS. The NPP has only further enhanced the existing subsidy in secondary education.

Unfortunately anytime a Member Of NPP including the President is asked about their achievements, they use Free SHS to cover up their incompetence. Creating the impression that this is the first time parents will be benefiting from Government subsidy on secondary schooling.

My question to them is; Is Senior High School the beginning of our educational system? “Big No” before any student reaches SHS, their parents and family would have paid for their primary and JHS schooling.

SHS is just the continuation and not the beginning nor the ending, so they should stop disturbing our ears with Free SHS, according to them because of free SHS Ghanaian students can now have access to education. What?

The implementation of Free SHS did not increase the enrollment of primary nor JHS for it to be considered a case for free SHS education.

Please educate yourself better and stop the #freeSHS#.

Please let’s get serious

Dr. Hassan Ayariga

APC Leader

---KingdomfmOnline.com