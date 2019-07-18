Gov't Begins Work On Nsein Township Roads

The Minister for Roads and Highways, Mr. Kwasi Amoako Atta has cut sod for the construction of the Nsien town roads in the Nzema East Municipality of the Western Region.

The total length of road to be covered is 4.5km of asphaltic overlay.

The GHC20 million road infrastructure forms part of government's efforts to improve road networks in the country.

This is a result of the pledge the sector minister made during the sod-cutting ceremony of the Axim township roads last year at Axim Victoria Park.

The 4.5km Nsien roads will be constructed by InterGlobal Partners Construction Limited and supervised by the Department of Urban Roads.

It is expected to be completed in some 18 months, with the contractor assuring the Roads and Highways Minister of prompt execution of the project.

Speaking at the sod-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Nsien Durbar Park, the Roads Minister, Mr. Amoako Atta expressed his profound appreciation to the good people of Nzema East Municipality for their overwhelming support.

He also thanked the Member of Parliament of the area, Mrs. Catherine Afeku for ensuring government fulfil its mandate to the people and charged the people to rally behind her.

The sector minister added that the NPP government is committed to the development of the people of Nzema East Municipality and therefore urged them to embrace the project and support the contractor to complete the work on schedule.

The Minister charged the contractor to ensure that quality work was done to ensure value for money adding that government would not shield contractors who do shoddy work.

He reaffirmed "We will do quality works for the people and I call on this contractor to be God-fearing and honest with the people to do quality work and I want to state it here that the NPP government will not spare any contractor who will do a shoddy work on our roads, such contractor will be punished".

Mr. Amoako Atta bemoaned that the Western Region happens to be the food basket of the nation but was intimated that the region was bedeviled with poor road network indicating, "the time to tackle the roads is now".

He admonished contractors to engage the traditional rulers on how best to structure the roads adding that he together with Directors at the Urban Roads department would monitor progress of work to ensure that quality is served and on time.

The Paramount Chief of Nsein Traditional Council, Awulae Agyevi Kwame II, who was the chairman for the sod-cutting commended the Akufo-Addo-led government for honouring its promise.

He promised to assist the contractor to complete the project on schedule.

The Member of Parliament for the area, Hon. Catherine Afeku commended President Akufo-Addo for listening to their calls to construct the Nsein township roads

She revealed that since 1957 no government has ever developed the area than the NPP government and that the project when completed will lift the image of the late Paa Grant who was the founder of UGCC/UP traditions.

Mrs. Afeku used the opportunity to reassured the good people of the Nzema East Municipality that, the Akufo-Addo led government is keen on providing infrastructural development.

"The projects we are currently undertaking in the Nzema East Municipality are just a tip of the iceberg, there are more projects intended to be started and completed soon within the Municipality. This is a sign that, the Akufo-Addo led administration is more of an action and vision driven one than some other administrations we have witnessed in the past", she opined.

She seized the opportunity to express her profound appreciation to President Akufo-Addo for listening to her constituents.

"Let us rally behind President Akufo-Addo and his government and also pray for wisdom and long life for him to develop our area", she stressed.

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the area, Mr. Frank Okpenyen admitted that the spate of development springing up in the municipality in the last two and half years was unprecedented.

He pledged to continue to team up with the MP to re-double their efforts to accelerate development and boost the local economy.

He revealed that the Minister for Transport is expected to commission the state-of-the-art ultra-modern office complex for the Drivers and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) and a private vehicle testing center at Ayisakro on July 21, 2019.

He also revealed that the President Akufo-Addo is expected to be at Axim on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 to cut sod for the construction of Axim Landing Beach.

He highlights some of the projects the Akufo-Addo-led government is doing in the area such as construction of ultra-modern sports complex at Axim, construction of Axim township roads, construction of Axim Sea Defence Wall, construction of Gwira roads among others.