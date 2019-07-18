We'll Find Missing Vehicle; Driver's Account Doesn't Make Sense—Minister

The Savannah Regional Minister, Hon. Braimah Salifu Adam has given the assurance that the missing Savannah Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) vehicle would be brought back intact.

Speaking on the matter for the first time on Citi Eyewitness News, the Salaga South legislator took full responsibility for the circumstances that led to the alleged snatching of the Toyota Hilux Pick-Up, adding that, the driver's account on the alleged snatching of the vehicle does not add up.

"He (the driver) has been arrested because, he is giving conflicting account of what he has done with the car and we are saying we will get the car back.The police are doing their job," he assured.

The minister disclosed that, the said driver is not an assigned driver from the SRCC, but a friend to the caretaker of the vehicle, one Alhaji Sulemana Illiasu, under whose guardianship he instructed that the vehicle be kept.

The Deputy Savannah Regional Coordinating Director, Mr.Abubakari Forgor in an interview with PAD FM's political show host, Ananpansah B Abraham revealed that, the minister opted to park the vehicle at his friend's residence because of the proximity of the residence to the airport.

He said the matter was currently under investigation and appealed to the general public on behalf of the minister to remain calm and allow the security agencies to do their work, calling on all patriotic citizens to assist the police with relevant information to retrieve the vehicle.

Meanwhile, the Public Relations Unit of the Savannah Regional Coordinating Council in a press release describe as unfortunate the myriad of distortions in the various reportages on the missing Toyota Hilux Pick-up with registration number ER 3516-19 and Chassis Number AHTKK8CDD200679016.

Portions of the statement reads, " A forth night ago,the Hon. Savannah regional Minister was travelling to Accra on an official assignment. His flight was scheduled to take off about 8:30am on Thursday, 4th July 2019. His driver alighted him at the Tamale Airport and was instructed to part the vehicle at Mr. Sulemana Illiasu's residence".

It continued, "the driver complied as directed. Unfortunately, according to Mr. Sulemana Illiasu, on Saturday 6th July, 2019 (ie 8:30pm-9:00pm), unidentified armed men wielding AK47 guns broke into his house and forced him (Mr. Sulemana Illiasu) out of his living room and ordered him at a gun point to surrendered the key of the vehicle. Thereafter, Mr. Sulemana Illiasu further disclosed that he was dragged to the compound where the vehicle was parked, blindfolded and bundled him into the back seat of the Toyota Hilux Pick-up and drove him away to a remote bushy area where he was abandoned and took away the vehicle".

However, two persons have been arrested in connection with the missing vehicle.The suspects include one Mr.Alhaji Sulemana Illiasu, the complainant under whose trust the vehicle was kept and one Mr.Opoku Kwadjo Evans, the driver, were arrested on Tuesday evening and are currently assisting police with investigation.

The missing vehicle was part of the eight vehicles presented by President Akuffo-Addo when he inspected the site for the construction of the Savannah Regional Coordinating Council few weeks ago.