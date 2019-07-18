Minister Assure Municipalities, Districts Of Equal Development

Dr Hafiz Bin Salih, Upper West Regional Minister has assured all districts and municipalities in the region of his resolve to ensure the national cake is fairly distributed among them to propel development.

He however, indicated that this cannot be achieved without the cooperation of the district level leadership, ading they must prove their readiness for development in their respective districts and municipalities.

The Regional Minister made this known when he interacted with some staff of the Daffiama/Bussie/Issah (DBI) District of the region on Tuesday as part of his district tour to ascertain progress of work at the district level.

He said, government would not discriminate against any district or municipality but would ensure level play ground for collective development at all levels.

He urged the district leadership to implement government’s pro-poor policies such Planting for Food and Jobs, One-Village-One-Dam and Planting for Export and Rural Development for the benefit of the people.

Dr Bin Salih commended the District Chief Executive (DCE) for the DBI district and his staff for their commitment to duty and zealousness to promote development in the district and the region at large.

“When you are a public servant, hardly do you know that the society or community in which you work appreciate what you do, but only know after you leave. Please know that as you work here, people are observing you.

Those of you who come to work early, those of you who work diligently, the community is taking note of that, those of you who also come here once a week or once every two weeks, the community is also watching you”, Dr Bin Salih told the staff.

The Regional Minister entreated the staff at the district level to not relent on their efforts to give off their best to the society as the election year approached.

Dr Bin Salih also appealed to them to be objective in their activities but loyal to the government of the day as its development drive was evident at the community level.

The Minister urged them to constantly put political leaders on their toes by pointing out what they are not doing right and to guide them in their activities.

Dr Bin Salih also met with Constituency Executives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) at the DBI Lawra and Jirapa Municipalities to encourage them hold forth the mantle to ensure that the party maintained its parliamentary seats and to win two additional seats including the DBI where the Regional Chairman of the party hailed from.