NDC Proforum Calls For The Head Of Kwame Owusu Following GRA Appointment

The Proforum – North America supports the call by our mother party for President Akufo-Addo to abort his mission at the Ghana Revenue Authority. We were by this time expecting an immediate revocation of the appointment of Mr. Kwame Owusu as Board Chair of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA); no explanation would be tolerated.

We are by this statement also requesting the President to heed to calls by Civil Society to publish the report of investigations that contradict the allegation of conflict of interest and financial misappropriation leveled against Mr. Kwame Owusu. As if Ghanaians are not smart enough, Mr. Kwame Owusu is being planted at the Ghana Revenue Authority based on his exploits at the Ghana Maritime Authority which has not been resolved.

It is bizarre that a man Ghanaians have entrusted their wellbeing to as President would appoint someone who stands accused and is shamelessly defending dubious and wasteful disbursement amounting to over Ghc 1,045,000 for an end of year party for staff at his own hotel and renovation of his official two-bedroom apartment fitted with eleven (11) air conditioners for his comfort.

The Proforum -North America also sides with the concerns of well-meaning Ghanaians and CSO’s that the President’s appointment is a setback to the efforts of GRA to encourage voluntary compliance of tax laws and improving Ghana’s tax to GDP ratio of 12.6 %

The only logic in the appointment of Mr. Kwame Owusu to the Board of GRA, we believe is to dip his tainted hands into the revenue collection agency for his boss. As a voice in the diaspora, the Proforum – North America is alarmed by this plot and even more surprised if the NPP does not have enough men and women to carry out their dirty deeds.

Mr. Owusu’s appointment is yet another dent on Ghana’s image and the perception of corruption in government circles. This is not a good picture for bilateral donors who are committed to the social-democratic ideals of alleviating the hardships of Ghanaians.

God bless our homeland Ghana…

Signed

Arnold Appiah

President

---NDC Proforum – North America