A Teacher Appeals For $30k For Kidney Transplant

The condition of a 33-year-old Teacher of the Drobo Demonstration Junior High School (JHS) in the Jaman South Municipality of the Bono Region, Mr. Kwadwo Kyere Francis who was recently diagnosed with kidney failure has turned for the worse.

The Ghana National Association of Teacher (GNAT) Vice Chairman for Jaman North and South urgently needs thirty thousand dollars ($30, 0000) to undergo surgery in India or he dies.

He has been advised by doctors to leave Ghana for India to seek medical attention but rising the money has become a challenge.

During thepressradio.com visit to him at Adventist Hospital in Ahinsan, Mr. Kwadwo Kyere who couldn’t control his depression stated that “am really suffering so am pleading with the public to come to my aid and help me to go for the surgery”.

“Truly some helped, as at now I have seventy thousand Ghana cedis (GH₵70, 000) but the money that comes have not being able to stay because is the same money I use for my feeding and transportation so am pleading with the general public to help me raise the $30, 0000 to go for the Kidney transplant and the ultimate surgery in India and I will be free and go back to work again.

For more insight contact the spokesperson for the family:

Emmanuel Peh-0554074888