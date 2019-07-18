Remove Deputy Interior M As Chair Of Auctioneers Registration Board—Institute Demands

The Ghana Institute of Auctioneers vow to take legal action to get the Deputy Minister of Interior, Henry Quartey, who chairs the Auctioneers Registration Board removed.

The Auctioneers are accusing Mr. Quartey of facilitating the issuance of licenses to unqualified auctioneers.

President of the Institute, Calvis Okine, told Citi News that Henry Quartey's action is jeopardizing their business.

“Currently, the Board Chairman [Henry Quartey] has been issuing licenses to persons who have not satisfied the law. He is bringing in unqualified persons as auctioneers. We will resist it and disallow him. We will make sure that the licenses of those people are withdrawn because they didn’t pass through the law. So, we want Henry Quartey removed and we will do that through the court. We are in talks with our lawyers to remove him because he is not helping the auctioneering business.”

Board chair’s replies ‘illegal’ association

But reacting to the concerns raised by the group on Eyewitness News, the Deputy Interior Minister said the association was crying foul for no reasons.

According to Mr. Quartey, he is officially carrying out his duties because the said Institute is not legally recognised hence, their demand has no basis.

“So as far as we are concerned, we are working under the mandate to preside over the Ghana Auctioneers Association. Everyone can set up a group but that group should be backed by law. So until an amendment is done in Parliament so that legally the Ghana Institute of Auctioneers is recognised, the Ministry of Interior will continue to carry out its mandate as established by the statute under the Ghana Auctioneers Association.”

This matter comes at a time where pressure is being mounted on President Nana Akufo-Addo to revoke the appointment of the newly appointed Chairman for the Ghana Revenue Authority's board, Kwame Owusu.

The ex-Maritime Authority boss has been accused of renovating his 2-bedroom Cantonments residence at the cost of GHc1 million.

He is also alleged to have superintended over questionable expenditure at the authority.

Workers of the Centre for Plant Medicine Research at Mampong-Akwapim, have also rejected an incoming Acting Executive Director for the institution, Dr. Bobi Barimah, who has been appointed by the President.

They contend that the Centre is not in good standing to pay two executive directors since the tenure of the current Executive Director, Professor Augustine Ocloo, who is on a terminal leave has not expired.

—citinewsroom