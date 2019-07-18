AIM Global Boss, Studio24 CEO Ifeanyi Oputa To Grab AfricaCEO's Merit Awards

Organizer of Africa CEO’S Merit Award and Business conference has assured participants of its readiness for a productive and a glamorous outing come 18th July, 2019 in Abuja.

The Chief organizer and founder, Amb. Chris Odey who gave the assurance during the weekend while speaking with journalists on the billed up to the most anticipated business conference and award gala night said there are no better time to appreciate individuals across Africa for their contributions to building Africa’s economy than now.

Chris added that without the place of private partnership in any administration, no government has a place for all its citizens, as such, private organisation through CEOs are seen to be indispensable in the nation building and should be appreciated for their roles in providing employment and easing the burden on government of youth restiveness that have been causing untold hardship on citizenry.

The 2019 edition which has as its theme “The Connective Business Era” will have speakers on different topics and Nigeria’s Emmanuel Akpakwu, Chairman, Aim Global Nigeria and Dakinda group will mount the podium as a key note speaker.

Others include Prince Osisioma Eze Founder and President, Prince Osisioma Foundation, Engr. Ifeanyi Christopher Oputa, MD, Convi Nigeria Limited, owners of Studio 24 Nigeria, Amb. Mrs Victoria Olatunde-Young, CEO VIENTRIEL school of Entrepreneurs and Mr Junaid Kadiri Chief executive officer of Gladdened Point Concepts Limited.

Amb. Chris stated that the award and conference will be impactful urges Nigerian youth to take advantage of this opportunity and learn from well researched resource persons who will be speaking on this day in order to be self reliance and also join to contributing to building the Africa’s economy.