NCCE Joins Justice and Peace Commission to Intensify Sensitization on Upcoming MMDCEs Referendum

The Techiman Municipal Director of National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), Mr. Jobila

M. Zakari has urged the Citizens of the country to participate massively in the upcoming referendum on Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) set to take effect in December this year

Mr Zakari made the call at a public forum organized by the Justice and Peace Commission at the Holy Family Parish Church, Kenten in the Techiman Municipal.

Mr Zakari said the essence of the referendum is to seek the opinion of the general public on whether the President of the Republic should continue to appoint MMDCEs or not.

The Municipal Director said that the referendum is seeking to amend two entrenched provisions of the 1992 Constitution, which are Article 243 (1) and Article 55 (3) adding that “while the former empowers the President of the Republic to appoint MMDCEs, the latter prohibits partisan elections to public office at the District Assembly level or lower units.”

Mr Zakari reiterated that the constitutional amendment, if effected, would promote the Country’s democracy, improve decentralization and participatory process and ensure transparency and public accountability in our Local Governance System.

Contributing to the discussion, the Assemblyman of Kenten Electoral Area, Honorable Issah Adam expressed the need for MMDCEs to be elected on a partisan basis, adding that “if they are elected they could be held more accountable of their stewardship.”

On his part, the local coordinator of Justice and Peace Commission, Mr Gansonye Clement hinted that the Commission is set to organize nine public fora in various communities in the Techiman Municipality with the aim to draw the people closer to local governance for rapid and sustainable development.

The forum was chaired by Gyasehene of Kenten in the Techiman Traditional Area, Nana Adu Kwabena.