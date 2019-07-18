Man Kills Brother, Runs To Police From Being Lynched

A 48-year-old man, Tetteh Akagbo has sought cover at the Aflao District Command of the Ghana Police Service following attempts to lynch him after he confessed that he murdered his younger brother, Tettevi Akagbo.

Tettevi, the deceased, was reported missing about 10 days ago after he visited his farm in Akagbo Kope in the Ketu South Municipality of the Volta Region.

A search party constituted to look for the deceased discovered a shallow grave suspected to be where Tetevi Akagbo was buried close to the residence of the deceased's brother, Tetteh Akagbo.

Tetteh Akagbo fled the area upon the discovery of the shallow grave, turning himself in to the police with a confession that he killed his younger brother.

The assembly member for the Lotakor-Dornormadi Electoral area, Moses Kordorwu, told Citi News that the deceased and his brother had been engaged in a long-standing dispute.

“The deceased in the past spent 3 years spent it in jail after inflicting machete wounds on his brother but his brother [the suspect] who was not satisfied with the jail term given Tettevi Akagbo vowed to face him squarely until one of them dies,” the assembly man told Citi News.

The Aflao Police Command is currently in the process of securing a court order for disinterment for the suspected grave to be excavated.

