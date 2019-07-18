Ugandan Cows 'To Get Birth Certificates' For Easy Trace

All Ugandan cows are set to receive birth certificates to allow them to be more easily traced in order to comply with European Union (EU) regulations, according to The Daily Monitor .

Countries producing food for the European market must provide proof of its traceability, said Mr Vincent Ssempijja, the minister for agriculture, animal industry and fisheries, on Tuesday.

He said products from Uganda were being impounded and banned from the EU.

“Farmers will be registered and their products given barcodes so that if they find a problem with one box, they look for the source and sort out the problem," he said.

"We cannot enter lucrative markets unless farmers register," he added.

—BBC