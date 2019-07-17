Ferfed Business Consult Holds Its Maiden Skills Development Programme

Ferfed Business Consult Limited (FBCL), a fast-growing firm in the financial services industry, has held its first ever skills development programme dubbed ‘THE STEP UP SEMINAR’ in Tema.

The Step Up Seminar aims at providing an avenue for continuous skill development among students, graduates and entrepreneurs.

The Seminar, was in two sessions had facilitators and experts in Human Resource and Development, Accounting and Taxation fields. The first focused on helping students and graduates prepare for interviews and writing professionally acceptable CVs. For the second session, facilitators discussed partnerships for business growth with entrepreneurs.

In his opening address the CEO of FBCL, Mr. Rexford Jones Baffoe stated that the seminar had become necessary because there is the need to ensure that entrepreneurs do well in their endeavours and students are well prepared to transition smoothly into the world of work by honing their skills every now and then.

'We are passionate about entrepreneurs so we seek to help them thrive. Students and graduates must also sharpen their skills for the job market so we focus on them as well. They will also grow into entrepreneurs" he said.

Participants were awarded certificates at the end of the event.

CSR

The organisation also used the platform to formally launch its Corporate Social Responsibility Programme -the 'Ferfed Cares Project'. The CSR programme captures a number of the organisation's initiatives and is divided into four parts; one for each quarter of the year.

On unveiling the Ferfed Cares Project together with some of the speakers, the CEO said 'we are excited about this as an organisation because we are giving back to society for accepting us'.

In addition to the Step Up seminar the Ferfed Cares Project will focus on:

1. Supporting Religious based programmes to help them achieve their aims of impacting society.

2. Community Priority: this arm will tackle issues of concern to the immediate location of the firm. They will take up initiatives that will allow for better engagement with the people and bring development in the area.

3. Ferfed Cares December: in December every year the business will reach out to the underprivileged and make donations to make their lives more comfortable.

About FBCL

FBCL is a firm of accounting, taxation and HR consultants. Its major business activity is running accounts and auditing services for organisations, especially SMEs, to help them grow in their various industries.

Story by Margaret Blankson