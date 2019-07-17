No Fulani Man Was Chased Out of Enugu - Group Debunks Video Report

Our attention has been drawn to a distorted video trending online which suggests that herdsmen are been chased out of Oduma Village in Aninri Local Government Area of Enugu State.

This is coming less than 24 hours after the Northern Elders Forum asked herdsmen to leave anywhere their safety is no longer guaranteed in the southern part of the country.

In lieu of this, some undesirable elements who are hell-bent on creating rancor, conflicts and schism in the state went and videoed some herdsmen carrying their cattle to the grazing field and distorted it with wrong narrative, suggesting that herdsmen are been chased out of the state.

One must not be a rocket scientist to know that such report is fake and heavily distorted to achieve the pre-determined aim of the mischief makers.

For the avoidance of doubt, no law abiding herdsman or Fulani man doing legitimate business in any part of Enugu State he so wished to reside will be harassed let alone been chased out as the fake news report suggested.

Ndi-Enugu and the Fulanis have been great friends which dates back to 1956 when late Alhaji Umaru Alteni was elected first Mayor of the state.

Accordingly, Enugu State is not only a hospitable place for the Fulanis but also for all Nigerians of all creeds and tribes who wished to reside in any part of the state.

We therefore urge Nigerians and friends of Enugu State to ignore the distorted video trending online as this is the third time within a month some disgruntled elements are posting fake news material against the government and the good people of Enugu State.

We know their target and what they seeks to achieve by been mischievous all the times, but as a state in the Hands of God and whose driver is God Almighty, we will never allow them to achieve their purpose.

Signed:

Dr. Edwin Obune,

National Coordinator,

Enugu Youth Coalition