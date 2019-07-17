Renowned Prostate Scientist conferred Honorary Professorship at 34 for Prostate Health Breakthrough

Dr. Raphael Nyarkotey Obu

Ghana’s foremost Prostate Cancer and Natural Medicine Researcher, Dr. Raphael Nyarkotey Obu has become the youngest Professor in recent times at 34. The renowned Prostate Cancer and Natural Medicine Researcher was honored with the honorary Professorship in Research into Naturopathic Urology over the weekend.

Honorary Professors are expected to give regular guest lectures or contribute to research, so as to advance the quality of teaching and research at the University. At official and ceremonial events, Honorary Professors are considered the university professors and may also make use of all the University's facilities.

The colorful ceremony was held at the Great Hall of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology(KNUST), in Kumasi. The conferment was done by The Vinnytsia State Pedagogical University in Ukraine.

Established in 1912, Vinnitsa State Pedagogical University is a non-profit public higher education institution located in the small city of Vinnytsia (population range of 250,000-499,999 inhabitants), Vinnytsia Oblast. Officially accredited and/or recognized by the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine, Vinnitsa State Pedagogical University (VSPU) is a coeducational higher education institution. Vinnitsa State Pedagogical University (VSPU) offers courses and programs leading to officially recognized higher education degrees in several areas of study.

The Vinnytsia State Pedagogical University named after Mykhailo Kotsyubynskyj consists of Science-educational Institute of Pedagogy, Psychology and training of masters of high level; Faculty of pre-school, primary school and arts; Faculty of philology and journalism; Faculty of physical education and sport; Faculty of nature and geography; Faculty of history, ethnology and law; Faculty of mathematics, physics and technological education; Faculty of foreign languages.

Dr. Nyarkotey was honored as a result of his research and innovation of his Breakthrough Men’s Formula for Prostate Health & Immune booster.

Dr. Nyarkotey Obu has defied all odds from an obscure Dangme land in Ghana to globally recognized individual through hardwork and determination, winning him the prestigious 40 under 40 Achievers Awards in the education category. He is a CNBC AABLA 2018 West Africa Innovator of the Year Finalist, Sandton South Africa, AIDF Africa Innovator of the Year Finalist, Nairobi, Kenya, 2019. Upon all the criticism and challenges he has excelled in his journey to the top. His confidence, tenancity, boldness, zeal, communication made the MC at the 40 under 40, Jerry Adjololo to described him as a ‘future politician’ in his next life. He is a Christian who worships at the Holy Ghost Temple of the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC), Adenta-Fafraha.

He received the honorary title” ‘The Name in Science ‘Award by the Academic Union of Oxford, London, in April 2019. ‘The Named in Science’ showed admiration to his research and academic brilliance in the field of prostate cancer and natural medicine research. Nomination of candidates for the International Award in the field of scientific researches ‘The Name in Science’ is given to scientific teams, scientific societies, authorities, public organizations, business structures, scientists, politicians and public figures who have significant scientific breakthroughs under their belts.

He was also recognized in Nigeria by the Optimum Health Foundation with the Nigeria Legend Ward in 2017 for his crusade against prostate cancer, won the FN Business Award Best Researcher in Prostate Care, 2018, Akomfra Best Gadangme Young Achiever, 2018 and many uncountable accolades.

Dr. Nyarkotey is a renowned and Ghana’s leading Holistic Medical Practitioner who has specialized in Prostate cancer and Men’s Health issues. The story of Prostate cancer research and Natural Medicine in Ghana and Africa cannot be told without his name. He is a young man of many parts: Scholar, science writer, innovator, inventor, scientist, author, columnist, researcher, medical entrepreneur, change maker, leader and a theologian.

He is a frequent traveler and speaker at Universities, churches, conferences on prostate cancer and Holistic Medicine. Dr. Nyarkotey at the age of 34 established Africa’s First Alternative Medicine University College; Nyarkotey College of Holistic Medicine, affiliated to Da Vinci College of Holistic Medicine, Larnaca city, Cyprus. His medical profession started as a professionally trained medical Sonographer from Radford University College, Ghana, with a special interest in Urological ultrasound and power Doppler.

His prostate cancer pathway started after he studied the first ever Master’s program in Prostate cancer at Sheffield Hallam University, UK. He was recognized as one of the most successful students by the alumni connects office of Sheffield Hallam University, UK.

Dr. Nyarkotey completed his PhD in Alternative Medicine at the Indian Board of Alternative Medicine, Kolkata, India, and had his Postdoctoral training in Holistic Medicine at Da Vinci College of Holistic Medicine under the supervision of Dr. George Georgiou where he researched into the Hibiscus plant for treatment of prostate cancer. He is a fellow of the African Young Leaders Fellowship Program (AYLFP) and also holds Executive Mini-MBA in Leadership and Management from the Accra Business School. Dr. Nyarkotey is a fellow of the Nigerian Council of Physicians of Natural Medicine, Member of the Boardroom Institute, Life Member of the Scholars Academic and Society (SAS), India and won the SAS Best International Traditional Medicine Researcher, 2019, Guwahati, Assam, India. Dr. Nyarkotey is also a member of the American Association of Cancer Research (AACR), Prostate cancer Transatlantic Consortium (CaPTC) Scientist, University of Florida, USA, African Organization for Research and Training in Cancer (AORTIC), International Academy of Ethnomedicine (INTA-EMED), Asaba, Delta State.

Publications:

He has published over five (500) hundred articles in leading Ghanaian newspapers and scientific Journals and was appointed as a Research Professor of Prostate cancer and Holistic Medicine at Da Vinci College of Holistic Medicine, larnaca city, Cyprus. He has also published over twenty(20) peer reviewed scientific articles. In 2019, his research publication on the toxicity of colloidal silver water as an alternative to antibiotic made waves and was published under the prestigious silver edge.com as the third clinical studies in animals to prove the safety of colloidal water and the first such study in Ghana.

He had received several citation of his work on prostate Health in the academic community and supervised Doctor of Philosophy student at the Teachers College, Columbia on his prostate cancer dissertation. He authored the book “Prostate Health: What every Man Must know before and After 40years-straight talks for black men. A resource book used by Oheneba Ntim Barimah on Oman FM to educate the public on prostate cancer.

He was also appointed as an editorial board member by the Logos University in US in the journal “Fenix of 21th century” scientific journal”. As a columnist with the Chronicle, his column is highly read on Fridays and close to two million readers have accessed them on modernghana.com. He has pioneered the first alternative medicine journal in Ghana called the Ghana Alternative Medicine Journal (GAMJ), to publish scholarly papers in the field of alternative medicine.

Oheneba Ntim Barima of Oman FM described him as a “Brilliant young Man” and “wonders why he should he be hiding “when he met him the first time.

Nyarkotey College of Holistic Medicine

He established the first ever Naturopathic Medical School in Ghana and Africa; Nyarkotey college of Holistic Medicine. The college being the first ever Naturopathic Medical School has started a serious public awareness on alternative medicines. The college is fully accredited by the Traditional Medicine Practice Council of the Ministry of Health. Within one year of operation, it has gained solid grounds with conferences and promotions of Natural medicines and training of quality Naturopathic Physicians. The college offers four Year Advanced Professional Doctor of Naturopathic Medicine which is equivalent to the Doctor of Naturopathic Medicine in the USA and Canada with one year residency program with forty students and trained over hundred Herbal Medicine Practitioners through workshops. The college is affiliated to Da Vinci College of Holistic Medicine, Larnaca city, Cyprus and The University of America.

RNG Medicine Research Lab

Today, as a scientist, innovator and researcher, his research into prostate cancer and Natural Medicine has led to the establishment of the RNG Medicine Research Lab, at Tema community 18. The center is the first in the country to focus on research into prostate cancer and natural medicines. His research has led to three products which have passed analytical tests at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology and approved by the FDA and are now available on the market at all leading pharmacy shops in Ghana.

The products are: Men’s Formula for Prostate Health, Women’s Formula for Breast and General Women’s Health and Nyarkotey Tea for Cardiovascular Health. His prostate product has fourteen ingredients and Bioenergized which is a novelty from the other prostate products on the Ghanaian and world Market. Today, thousands of Men have benefited from the Men’s Formula for their Prostate Health.