Amidu Should Name And Shame Heads Of Institutions Hindering His Work— CHRAJ

Special Prosecutor, Martin Alamisi Burnes Kaiser Amidu should publicly named and shamed heads of institutions interfering his work, Anti-Corruption Crusader and a retired member of Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) Mr. Appiah Kubi has said.

According to him, heads of institutions and government officials who are making the work of special prosecutor difficult can only comply if their names are published in newspapers.

“Civil societies, Anti-corruption crusaders and many Ghanaians are committed to support the special prosecutor to achieve the aim in which the office was created so he should bring the names out and if possible take them to court else the office of the special prosecutor will be meaningless” Appiah Kubi said in an interview.

The former CHRAJ member, Appiah Kubi added that the greatest challenges facing the fight against corruption is politics.

He said political parties are not willing to give out the needed support and resources for institutions fighting against because some their members are involved.

However, he expressed confidence in the Special Prosecutor and called on Ghanaians to give him the needed support and time to effectively deliver on his mandate.

Martin Amidu, in a lengthy write up, claims some heads of institutions are making his fight against corruption difficult.

Mr Amidu said some of these heads of institutions refuse to comply with laws designed to ensure good governance and to protect the national purse.“The biggest challenge facing the Office of the Special Prosecutor as an anti-corruption investigatory and prosecutorial body in spite of all the powers conferred upon it is not the President who promised the people of Ghana to establish the Office but the heads of institutions who simply refuse to comply with laws designed to ensure good governance and to protect the national purse by fighting corruption.”