NDC Has Lost Credibility And Gradually Turning Into Modern Day Concert Party

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has lost its credibility and is gradually turning into a concert group.

Their Fun Fair (Demonstration) was so close to my eyes and hence was critically observed.The national leadership of their party together with their errands boy Bernard Monarh on Tuesday, 9th July 2019 displayed the highest level of joke when they had to air their voices.

The main purpose of political parties is to get candidates elected to public office to manage the affairs of the nation. Looking at the current crop of NDC leadership, it can be clearly noted that they are now prodigies when we centre at joke cracking with Asiedu Nketiah,John Dramani,Sammy Gyamfi,Joshua Akamba being main characters.

How do you ask a two and half year old government to construct roads, when you can't actually outline any indispensable project you did during your eight years of office. 2020 elections won't be based on jokes but rather what you did when you were given the nod. Two years of the NPP government has been far better than 8 years of the NDC.

I saw a video of some youth on social media who were part of the Concert Party "Walk" (of which they called a demonstration) showing their nakedness to the camera all in the name of demonstration.

I also saw a video of able young men who joined the fun fair because the price of Tramadol has increased from Ghc 1 to Ghc 10, no wonder the NDC is against Free Shs. They know very well as soon as many people get educated it's going to reduce irresponsible behaviour in our society.

Ghanaians are now discerning​ and it will be difficult for us to give the NDC the chance again to come and loot and destroy our dear nation for us.

The NDC should be bold enough and tell us the number of people they employed when they were in power. Their walk which they intended to score political points rather exposed the worst leadership they gave to Ghanaians in their 8years in office.

Elder Ofosu Ampofo and the NDC should bow their heads in shame for talking about insecurity in the country.They think Ghanaians forget so quickly​ so they can blind us with some piece of lies.Is it not Elder Ofosu Ampofo who was caught on tape saying they're going to kidnap people,make life unbearable for us just to tarnish the image of the Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo's administration and paint a picture of failure at the security sector.

I would plead with all Ghanaians to reject the NDC the second time for they have nothing good to offer Ghanaians.

#NdcNeverAgain

#JohnMahamaIsTheWorstPresidentInTheHistoryOfGhana

#NdcNotAnOption

David Antwi Boasiako

0549635806/0204904295

(Member, Communication Team NPP/Tescon President Elect Garden City University College)