Partner With Ghanaian Businesses — Papa Owusu Ankomah To UK Investors

Ghana’s High Commission to the UK and Ireland, Papa Owusu Ankomah is urging companies in the United Kingdon (the UK) to partner with private Ghanaian businesses to enable them expand their operations.

Owusu Ankomah made the call when he met with some of the businesses and hosted members of the Association of Ghana Industries in London.

The meeting, which was facilitated by the Commonwealth Chamber of Commerce in Birmingham sought to initiate mutual co-operation between the two industrial entities with the objective to enhance and promote bilateral trade and investment cooperation.

Participants included business executives, fund managers, bankers, lawyers, potential investors as well as transactional advisors.

Papa Owusu Ankomah said Ghana’s economic success story is not a fluke as the latest International Monetary Fund (IMF) report which rates Ghana as the fastest growing economy with an estimated 8.8% GDP growth this year.

“The IMF attributes this projection to Ghana's improved macroeconomic performance for the last two years and the strong economic growth in 2018. The focus of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's government is building a vibrant and sustainable economy driven by the private sector,” he said.

He, therefore, urged UK businesses to actively engage their Ghanaian counterparts with a view to building strong and smart partnerships for mutual benefits.

Happy Girl-Buthelezi, the Commonwealth Development Corporation (CDC) Coverage Director for Africa pointed out that the CDC Group is focused on increasing its investment portfolio in Africa.

However, she called on the CEOs and the businesses to engage the services of transactional advisors were necessary for their quest to seek for long term finance from the Group.

Dr. Adu Gyamfi, the President of Association of Ghana Industries emphasised that the private sector is well-positioned to partner UK businesses especially in the areas of pharmaceutical, construction and agro-processing for a win-win situation.

---citinewsroom