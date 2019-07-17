Model African Woman of the Year – Wow! Akosua Frema Opare

It is hardly cause for surprise to hear that such an award shall soon be proffered on the Honourable Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei Opare, on the 23rd of July by the YAWC, Young African Woman Congress. Sublime as this award will be, it is woefully inadequate to honour such a personality, who has worked closely with everyone in the government to ensure that the nation is liberated from the poisonous shackles of compounded difficulties brought upon the nation by the odious personalities of NDC under the erstwhile shameful government of President John Dramani Mahama. However, we do thank the leadership of YAWC for seeing the gem in Honourable Chief of Staff.

“Mother for all”, as she is popularly known, has lived up to the expectations of the President, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, by reducing spending, and nipping in the bud all forms of “katsehy3 ne mproy3 kankan”, to wit corruption and rot (malfeasance). Those who were restrained form dipping their hands into the national kitty agitated and tried futilely to desecrate her name. Their efforts were in vain. They were soon reminded that good always outshines bad, and that it is better to partner an angel once in a lifetime than to live with the devil a whole lifetime. All those who partnered the Honourable Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei Opare, in making Ghana great again have that satisfactory fill that they have done their bit for GOD and country. All those who are in the process of partnering her to execute the President’s agenda of bringing back to Ghana lost honour and glory will attest to the fact that she is a stern woman who will not yield to the shenanigans of politicians.

We have lots of politicians in Ghana, albeit very few clean ones, and I can attest that this lady is squeaky clean. Of all the politicians within our circles, she must be among the few loved ones. Footsoldiers are never left out of her agenda. I must tell my grassroots folks that if their officers are not forthcoming, they should be questioned. She has put mechanisms in place where party functionaries can cater for their needs. That is all the main reason why I insist that the various leaders be held responsible if the grassroots are unattended to.

You’d think that women of her graceful age wake up at their own leisure time and sleep as early as they please, but the blessings and strength bestowed upon her by ALLAH is seeing her through. Her day begins as early as 5 or 6 a.m. and ends almost at midnight. Even men with overflowing testosterone and muscles cannot survive her busy schedule. So all that I can say at this point is a prayer for the government of His Excellency Akufo-Addo. May ALLAH sustain the President, Chief of staff, and all the honest politicians that are making Ghana the terminus for development, ethics, and exemplary governance. We are gradually solving the mess that the NDC brought to suffer upon the nation in eight years of plundering, theft, and other treasonable crimes.

By Fadi Dabbousi