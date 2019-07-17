NDC Primaries: Former Ridge Hospital Boss Dr Anaba Pick Forms

The former Medical Director at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital formally Ridge hospital, Dr, Thomas Anaba has picked nomination form to contest the upcoming parliamentary primaries of the largest opposition party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Garu constituency in the upper East region of Ghana.

He and other aspirants on Friday the 12th of July 2019, picked forms at the NDC constituency office in Garu.

They include Hon Albert Akuka Alalzuuga (incumbent), Mr. George Mbawini, Hon.Dominic Azimbe Azumah and Dr.Thomas Anaba.

It will be recalled that Dr. Thomas Anaba was removed as the medical director of the Ridge hospital by the Health Minister, Hon Agyemang Manu in May, 2017.

Even though he challenged the decision in court, he was not successful as the court ruled in favour of the minister and the NPP government.

Dr. Anaba was appointed Medical Director of the Ridge Hospital in February 2016 having gone through all the selection processes and procedures.

In fact many political pundits in the constituency have suggested that Dr. Thomas Anaba was interested in contesting as a parliamentary candidate because he has been seen in recent times doing community service in the constituency.

He donated books, furniture, educational materials as well as the rehabilitation of some borehole and the refurbishment of some dilapidated school buildings in the constituency.

But some independent political observers in the constituency have argued that Dr. Anaba is venturing into politics to prove a point particularly to those who were responsible for his removal.

But Dr. Anaba maintains that is not the motivational factor indicating that as a professional, he would not sit on the fence and allow things to go bad.

According to the medical practitioner cum politician, it is high time persons with the technical competence in diverse fields take up leadership positions rather than sitting aloof and allow incompetent people to manage critical sector they have no technical knowledge of.

“why will you appoint a chartered accountant as health minister and appoint medical doctor as education minister, this is a clear manifestation of putting square pegs in round holes, Dr.Anaba lamented.’ For me i want to get there and correct the ills and also change the narrative,” he emphasised.

Background And Experience of Dr Anaba

Dr, Anaba hails from a village called Warikambo in the Garu district of the upper East region. He is married with two kids. He Holds a masters degree in critical care and emergencies from the La Sapienza University of Rome,Italy (2009). Higher Institute of medical sciences, Havana Cuba,2007 (specialist, anaesthesiologist and resuscitation).Graduated from the Higher Institute of medical sciences, Santa Clara,Cuba in 2001.

He has been a senior lecturer and head of department-anaesthesia at the school of medical and health sciences at the University of Development Studies (UDS) in 2009. And between 2001 to 2002, he did his clinical attachment at the Korle-Bu teaching hospital and become a house officer at the same facility between 2002 and 2003 and subsequently become a medical officer in 2003.

Between 2009 and 2012, Dr. Anaba was consultant, anaesthesiologist and also head of department-anaesthesia and critical care at the Tamale Teaching Hospital and from 2007 to 2008,he was a specialist, Anaesthesiologist and resuscitation at the ridge hospital and of course he was appointed medical director of the same hospital. Currently he is the CEO and medical director of Habana medical centre in Tamale.

Achievements of Dr. Thomas Anaba

As part of his achievements during these few years of practice, Dr. Anaba successfully developed and established a critical care unit for the Tamale Teaching Hospital. He also secured a grant from Rotary International to established an obstetric High Depended Unit for the Tamale Teaching Hospital in 2015,he further organized and facilitated several training workshops for anesthetists in northern Ghana and beyond.

Also, he had conducted a country wide needs assessment of pulse oximeters for Life Box Foundation UK, leading to a donation of 320 pulse oximeter to the country by the foundation. This eradicated the lack of this vital monitor from most Ghanaian operation rooms.

The experienced Medical Practitioner developed the first ever BSc Nurse Anesthesia Programme in Africa. This programme was approved by the National Accreditation Board and had been rolled out at the University for Development Studies since 2012. This programme had come to resolve a huge national problem; created a clear career pathway for nurse anesthetists in Ghana who hitherto had no opportunity for career progression in the specialty.

Again, Dr. Anaba succeeded in getting Duke University School of Nursing and UDS to sign MOU to assist the department of anesthesia which rolled out the first BSc Nurse Anesthesia Distance Programme in Africa. This allows practicing nurse anesthetist pursue the programme without abandoning their facilities.

Awards

The Former Medical Director of the Ridge Hospital have a lot of awards and laurels to his credit due to his selfless and dedicated service to humanity .Among some of awards includes ‘World Leader Business Person Award’ from The World Confederation of Business, August 2015 in Houston, Texas. International award in excellence and business prestige in the Gold category at the international quality summit,Newyork,2015. Dr. Thomas Anaba have also served in many boards and commissions and committees both home and abroad. He also served assembly member of Garu-Tampane District Assembly as government appointee.

The Garu Constituency have been a comfortable and a safe seat for the National Democratic Congress(NDC) since 1996. If he is successful in the parliamentary primaries, then one can confidently and comfortable state that he will be a Member of Parliament in 2021.