Ajumako NDC Debunks Nomination Form Brouhaha

Executives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Ajumako-Enyan-Esiam Constituency of the Central Region, have denied claims they are scheming to have the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, Cassiel Ato Forson to contest the upcoming NDC Parliamentary Primaries unopposed.

According to the executives claim that they want Mr. Ato Forson to go unopposed is totally false and baseless.

An aggrieved member of the Party, Kofi Nyamekye Waduudu, had reportedly demonstrated, seeking to suggest that he was denied a nomination form to contest the upcoming parliamentary primaries and that the executives of the party deliberately decided to deprive him of the nomination form to pave way for the incumbent to go unopposed.

But in a statement jointly signed by its Communication Officer, Galahad Alex Andoh; Deputy Communication Officer, Rexford Mensah, the party’s leadership in the constituency said though they recognised the performance of Mr. Ato Forson, they still deemed it necessary to issue nomination form to any qualified aspirant as per the guidelines of the primaries.

According to the statement, Mr. Nyamekye Waduudu was denied the forms on grounds that at the time of receipt of his letter of intent two days to the opening of nomination nobody knew him as a member of the party.

It said “his claim that he is a member of the party and an active one is a total falsehood.”

“None of the entire one thousand two hundred thirty branch and constituency executives knew him as a member of the NDC in Ajumako before his attempted picking of nomination.”

---Daily Guide