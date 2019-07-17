C/R: 82% Of LPG Stations Dangerous To Lives, Property

File photo: All high-risk stations would have their retail outlets converted into cylinder distribution centres under the Cylinder Recirculation Model (CRM).

Some 67 out of the 81 Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) stations in the Central Region are said to be posing a high level of danger to lives and property, according to the National Petroleum Authority (NPA).

The figure represents a bout 82.7 percent of gas stations sited in the region per a risk assessment exercise of all LPG retail outlets across the region, Regional Minister, Kwamena Duncan has disclosed.

He said that at a town hall meeting organised by the NPA on the Cylinder Recirculation Model (CRM) of LPG distribution in Cape Coast, the region’s capital on Tuesday, July 16.

The event dubbed; “CRM: creating more jobs, securing our future” was part of a nationwide exercise to engage members of the public about the policy and their contributions towards the successful implementation of the policy which is geared towards addressing the needs of the consumer.

He said per assurances given, all the high-risk stations would have their retail outlets converted into cylinder distribution centres under the CRM “while the low-risk stations will be considered as autogas refilling only.”

“The CRM revolves around you the LPG marketers and distributors; so, when we hear concerns about job-losses, obviously, the facts do not support that conclusion,” he expressed.

Mr Duncan assured that government was mindful of the local content law which “stipulates that a venture like this should be fully reserved for Ghanaian equity participation; non-Ghanaians will not be allowed to operate under the model.”

Addressing the participants, Mr. Samuel Asare Bediako, Coordinator of Unified Petroleum Price Fund at NPA who represented the Chief Executive, reiterated over 4,500 direct jobs would be created when the CRM takes off.

He said the purpose of the CRM was aimed at providing direction for marketing and distribution of LPG in a safe and efficient manner, to facilitate an increase in access to LPG nationwide.

He said it was also to ensure safety and good environmental practices in the production, marketing and consumption LPG and “ensure the sustainability of supply and local content and participation in the LPG sub-sector in compliance with the Downstream Local Content Policy.”

The President of Central Regional House of Chiefs and Omanhene of Gomoa Ajumako Traditional Area, Obrempong Nyanful Krampah XII, called on the populace to support the new policy and assured the Chief’s in the region continuous support to see to its full implementation.

—Myjoyonline