Kassena-Nankana Municipal CLOGSAG Members Celebrated

At the Maiden Annual Excellence Awards Ceremony, the Kassena Nankana Municipal Branch of the Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana (CLOGSAG) honoured its best workers.

The event aimed at celebrating outstanding achievements and contributions of extraordinary Civil and Local Government Workers in the course of their work. The event was also held to motivate, sustain and to entice others to join the Association.

The event was held on Tuesday 11th June 2019 at the Conference Hall of the Kassena Nankana Municipal Assembly. Present at the event was Mr. Al-hassan Ziblim Alhassan- Municipal Coordinating Director, Mr. Paul Apam- Regional Chairman, Madam Matina Awuni- Regional Secretary, Mr. Ali Nuhu- Regional Treasurer, Mr. Abdul-Baqi Alhassan- Municipal Chairman, Madam Matilda Abasi Lardi- Municipal Secretary and Dauda Issaku Saari- Municipal Organizer.

Mr. Abdul-Baqi Alhassan, the Municipal Chairman of the Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana opened the award ceremony reflecting on this year’s milestones and on the future. He indicated that the Association still have a long way to go and it is only through a joint effort will the Association be able to reach its fundamental goal. He appealed to Management of the Assembly to address pertinent issues and concerns affecting members of the Association such as delay and frustrations in promotion, upgrading and conversions of staff; poor and or inadequate working tools. He ended by congratulating all awardees.

Mr. Al-hassan Ziblim Alhassan, Municipal Coordinating Director on behalf of the Municipal Chief Executive applauded the awardees for their outstanding achievement saying it was a pleasure to share in their joy. He was confident that all awardees will excel in their roles and contribute to the growth of the Municipality, nation and the world at large. He called on sponsors and corporate bodies to come on board.

Mr. Paul Apam, the Regional Chairman of the Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana commended the awardee for a great work done and urged them to be good ambassadors of the Association. He also commended the Municipal Executives for organizing the maiden awards ceremony.

The special event saw workers presented with a prize for the recognition of their hard work, watched by an audience of CLOGSAG members, Regional Executives of CLOGSAG and Municipal Coordinating Director. The awards were divided into two categories namely Overall Hardworking Activist Award and Hardworking Activist Award. In all five (5) persons were awarded at the event. The Overall Hardworking Activist Award was presented to Madam Awineboya Apoya. Hardworking Activist Award was presented to four (4) persons namely Mr. James Brown Fankey, Mr. Dijera Adiga Aron, Madam Anaba Juliana and Mr. Amikiya Aligire Lucas.

He indicated that efforts are being put in place to ensure that working conditions are favourable for workers and tasked the members to be abreast with the code of conduct governing the Civil and the Local Government Services

