Fishermen Rescued By Netherlands Vessel

Alreast nine fishermen have been rescued by a Netherlands vessel after being stranded for several hours at sea.

A Dutch dredging vessel christened, MV Odin found the local fishermen whose canoes were capsided at some nautical miles away from the newly constructed Terminal 3 anchorage Tema Port after a miracle chance encounter enroute to Ghana.

The fishermen later disembarked to receive medical attention at a health facility in Tema.

Information available to DGN Online indicates that on July 8, 2019, at about 9:00 pm, three canoes manned by a total of nine local fishermen went out on fishing expedition.

Whiles fishing, a heavy tidal waves rising to the height of two meters smashed their canoes against surface rocks tearing them apart instantly and resulting in the fishermen being trapped in the sea for hours.

In the course of their struggle to survive, a Dutch dredging support vessel being drift by Captain Tjebbe Tammes appeared on the scene and the crew onboard rescued all nine accident victims who were said to be in very terrible physical conditions from hypothermia.

The rescue was done at three different locations within the anchorage.

Speaking on the matter during a ceremony held in recognition of the rescued crew, the Tema Mayor, Felix Nii Mensah Annan-La, expressed surprise about the incident and how they were rescued.

