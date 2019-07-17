Go Speak To Akufo-Addo And Stop Lamenting In Public – Inusah Fuseini To Amidu

The Ranking Member on Parliament's Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee, Inusah Fuseini wants the Special Prosecutor to speak to President Akufo-Addo about the challenges impeding his work instead of lamenting in the public domain.

The comments follow Martin Amidu's latest epistle in which he threatened to sue heads of government institutions whose failure to release information to him is hindering his work.

Speaking to the press in Parliament, the Tamale Central MP said Martin Amidu’s recent concerns are not legitimate.

“Where a public servant has reasons to believe that another public servant or an institution of the public service is hindering the performance of his duty, there is no need complaining to the public. You either complain to the supervising ministry or the President of the Republic and you do it in a way that it is not an open public affair. We have seen time again that, when Martin Amidu is confronted with challenges, he writes to the President because it is the President who appointed him. So if he has difficulties fighting corruption, the person you talk to is the President and lay bare the fact which in his view hinders him in the performance of his duty.”

Describing Martin Amidu’s frustration gimmicks as absurd, the legislator also expressed worry over what he termed as the blame game in the Special Prosecutor’s quest to tackle corruption.

“What is even more worrying, is that Martin Amidu is almost blaming everybody, and this suggests that he thinks that he alone can fight corruption and that the institutions of the state are saboteurs who are not interested in fighting corruption. So if the Special Prosecutor feels that someone is hindering his work in the fight against corruption, the right thing is to complain to the supervising ministry for them to take action against the recalcitrant officers but to write to the public appears to be absurd, wrong and totally uncalled for.”

Martin Amidu has blamed various stumbling blocks for his inability to fulfil his mandate.

He cites the heads of public institutions as one of these frustrations in an article, serving notice he may be compelled to sue the state to release some documents to aid in investigations.

Mr. Amidu has in the past complained about legal and logistical constraints hampering his work as Special Prosecutor.

But he has noted that the biggest challenge facing the Office of the Special Prosecutor is the “heads of institutions who simply refuse to comply with laws designed to ensure good governance and to protect the national purse by fighting corruption.”

—citinewsroom