Bawumia Fly To Cuba, Canada

The Vice President of the Republic, H.E. Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, left Accra, Ghana for Havana, Cuba, on Tuesday July 16th, 2019 on a two day official visit.

H. E. Dr Bawumia will be the Special Guest of Honour at the Graduation Ceremony of 232 Ghanaian doctors trained at the University of Medical Sciences, Cuba.

He will also hold talks with the President of Cuba, H.E. Miguel Díaz-Canel; the Vice President of Cuba, H.E Salvador Valdes Mesa; other senior Cuban Government officials, and lay a commemorative wreath at the African Heroes Park.

Vice President Bawumia will depart Havana on Saturday, 20th July, 2019 for Vancouver, Canada to lead Ghana’s delegation on a Trade and Investment Mission, organised by the Ghana High Commission in collaboration with the Canada Africa Strategic Investment Group Inc.

H.E. Dr Bawumia will also deliver a lecture at the Simon Fraser University, British Columbia, and interact with the Ghanaian community in Vancouver.

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia returns to Accra on Wednesday, 24th July, 2019.

In his absence, the Speaker of Parliament, Rt Hon Prof Aaron Mike Ocquaye shall, in accordance with Article 60(11) of the Constitution, act in his stead until the arrival of the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on Thursday 18th July 2019.

Signed:

Frank Agyei-Twum

Director of Communications

Office of the Vice President