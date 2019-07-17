John Dumelo Pick Forms To Snatch Ayawaso West Wuogon Seat For NDC In 2020

A new wind is blowing at Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency as actor and businessman John Dumelo vows to capture the seat for the opposition NDC after several attempts by various candidates of the party in recent times proved unsuccessful.

The high profile personality picked his form on Thursday 11th July, 2019 at the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency office to contest the upcoming primaries to become the legitimate parliamentary candidate and subsequently a Member of Parliament.

This news was embraced with so much bliss as some party faithfuls and electorates in the constituency expressed their optimism about an outright win for the genial gentleman.

He is expected to file his nominations on Thursday, 18th July, 2019.