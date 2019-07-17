Kumasi: Asafo Interchange Underpass Deadly To Motorists

The Kumasi Asafo Interchange underpass-Labour roundabout road has developed ditches, posing serious threat to motorists who ply the road.

The deep uncovered holes make driving on that stretch dangerous for motorist, especially those who are not familiar with the road.

This was revealed when the aspiring Assembly Member for Asafo Electoral Area, Ernest Okai, was on his usual weekly monitoring of the area to have firsthand information about some of the challenges confronting the area.

Some of the motorists, who spoke to the media companying the aspiring Assembly Member, complained their vehicles frequently get trap in the uncovered ditch leading to heavy vehicular traffic on that stretch.

“We are calling on the city authorities to as a matter of urgency come to our aid and address the challenge before any major disaster strikes,” they intimated.

Traders who conduct businesses along the road also expressed their displeasure about the situation.

The interchanged, which was commissioned in 2007 by former President John Agyekum Kufuor, is fast deteriorating as most of the metal slabs covering the holes have been removed.

Some of the metal rods that were used to construct the drains were also seen exposed, posing threats to drivers.

Pedestrians have also taken advantage of the uncovered pits to dump rubbish in them.

The Assembly Member hopeful, Ernest Okai, speaking to the media on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, assured them of his support to help fix the problem.