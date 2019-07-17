Gay Marriages: We Won't Bow To UK’s Pressure—Methodist Church

The Superintendent Minister of the Dzorwulu Methodist Church of Ghana in the Greater Accra region, Rt. Rev. Stephen Bosomtwe Ayensu, has vowed that the local Methodist Church in Ghana would not bow to pressure from the mother UK Methodist Church to legalize same-sex marriage.

The man of God, describing the move as unbiblical, insisted that Ghanaian leaders should hold firm against any further influence that could threaten the local church of the sacrilegious act.

On Wednesday, 3 July, 2019, members at a Methodist Conference in Birmingham, United Kingdom, voted in favour of a policy that could lead to the church embracing same-sex unions.

The motion, which was passed by 247 votes against 48, agrees, in principle, to the marriage of same-sex couples on Methodist premises.

Speaking in a furious mood on Otec FM’s morning shows ‘Nyansapo’, hosted by Captain Koda, on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, Rt. Rev. Stephen Bosomtwe Ayensu stated successive governments in the country have shown strong condemnation towards the practice noting “it gives the Methodist church Ghana the impetus to stay away from the directive from the Birmingham Conference”.

According to the outspoken man of God, the development has since thrown the church into a deep spiritual crisis that need meticulous approach to resolve the problem before it breeds segregation, adding, the local church would not be coerced into accepting the convention.

Rt. Rev. Stephen Bosomtwe Ayensu implored the Methodist Church Ghana members to remain calm since the church was independent and could as such run its own affairs without the financial and spiritual contributions of the UK Methodist church.

“The fact that the Bible was introduced to the African by the white missionaries, the Blacks have studied the scriptures over the years and more people have earned more degrees and honours to help uphold the tenets and teachings of the Word,” he revealed.