Release Afoko Now — Group Demands

Gregory Afoko

Is it not ironically puzzling how key state institutions mandated to protect and guarantee the safety, security, rights and freedoms of the people seem to be faltering under the leadership of the highly touted credentials of a human rights lawyer President? One can readily count several acts of human rights violation and abuse under President Akufo Addo’s watch since he was sworn into office on January 7, 2017.

Such abuses have taken place right from the presidency, through to the courts and constituency to the streets and ghettos and our President seems oblivious of them all. Now, the Police Service as an institution and the courts are leading the charge in these human rights abuses and violations.

It is becoming more certain each day that we are now in a banana republic and the rule of law has soundly gone to sleep. Otherwise, why would a murder suspect who has been in police custody since 2015 still be kept by the police after a court of competent jurisdiction has ruled to grant him bail four clear months after the ruling?

The case of Gregory Afoko is a running sore on the face of our national claims to being a stable and exemplary democracy in the sub-region. His trial has stalled for a long time with the State Attorney even expressing disinterest in continuing the prosecution, particularly as another suspect has been apprehended. Now a bail application is filed by his lawyers and a High Court rules to grant him bail. The State Prosecutors appeal the ruling at another High Court and the Court of Appeal both of which are dismissed. Four months on, the Police are still holding him and it seems all human rights institutions and advocates are dazed into silence.

Worse of all, the state files a fresh appeal in the same High Court that gives the initial ruling but this time with a different judge presiding and the court rescinds the earlier ruling granting the bail.This turn of events only leaves true believers in democracy and rule of law gaping in amazement. It is as if the government is conspiring with all state institutions to oppress and suppress Ghanaians.

We in the Right Alliance-Ghana feel really scandalised by this disgusting trend and add our voice to the call from genuine apostles of democracy for the immediate release of Gregory Afoko. We believe his continued detention is an affront to democracy and a travesty of justice. Our emphatic call therefore is Release Gregory Afoko Now!

#Long live the Right Alliance-Ghana

#Long live Ghana’s Democracy

#Long live Ghana

Signed

King Khorby

(Director of Communications, Right Alliance-Ghana)



Signed

Alhaji Sani Mohammed

(Executive Secretary, Right Alliance-Ghana)

