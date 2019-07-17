Modern Ghana logo

17.07.2019 Social News

Stop Claiming In-Law Titles If You Are Not Married — Lutterodt Jabs

By Prince Koomson
Controversial counselor, Cyril George Lutterodt is lambasting men who go about enjoying being called inlaw by families of ladies they're not yet married to.

He said most people in relationships these days behaved as if they were married to their men especially when they have babies with them, thereby making them relate with their families as if they were legally married.

He made this statement on TV Africa's Breakfast Live Show on the topic, "Managing Our In-laws."

Counselor Lutterodt noted that "in laws are only established when marriage is accepted. If you get pregnant for a man, his families are not your in-laws. There's nothing like in-laws to be. This is not an English anywhere."

He advises young men to avoid certain titles which often comes with grave responsibilities in their relationships.

