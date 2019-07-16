NDC To Snatch 170 Seats In Parliament

Speaking on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem programme, Tuesday, the Deputy General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) hoped that only vibrant and results-oriented candidates would be elected for the primaries.

“We will take all our seats from the NPP to get a two-thirds majority in Parliament,” he said.

According to him, the NDC has a solid, credible and realistic campaign message and that the party is poised for victory in 2020.

He said the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) is a party specialised in confusion, lies and deception, therefore, Ghanaians would make a big mistake if they vote for President Nana Akufo-Addo and the NPP again.

He was convinced given the strategies put in place with a marketable candidate like former President John Mahama, 2020 elections would be “cool chop.”

On what aspirants have to do, the NDC man said all aspirants must satisfy the constitutional requirement which qualifies one to be a Member of Parliament.

He said all aspirants must also satisfy the requirements of the party, adding that no one would be disqualified based on normal procedural errors.

The parliamentary primaries are expected to take place on August 24, at all the 275 constituencies across the country.

—adomfmonline.com