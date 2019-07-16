Soldier Given 90 Days Detention For 'Drop That Chamber' Viral Video

Lance Corporal Wassah, a 2017 recruit was heard in the video appealing to President Akufo-Addo not to support the plan.

He further described calls for the construction of a new chamber as selfish on the part of the country’s Parliamentarians.

His behaviour violates the military’s rules of engagement.

Volume 1 Article 19 section 14 subsection 2 which deals with Improper Conduct by officer says:

(ii) No officer or man shall do or say anything which –

(a) if seen or heard by any member of the public might reflect discredit on the Armed Forces or on any of its members or

At a hearing Tuesday inside the Gondar Barracks at Burma Camp Accra, chaired by some Commanding Officers, Lance Corporal Wassah was questioned.

The board came out with their judgement and found him guilty.

