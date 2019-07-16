Kibi: 3 Suspects Faces Okyehene's Wrath As Police Begin Investigation

Drama unfolded at Kibi in the Abuakwa South municipality of the Eastern Region on Monday, 15th July, 2019 when some passengers were arrested by a group of people from the Okyehene's palace.

The suspects, who were in a vehicle bound for Anyinam from Accra Enroute Kibi, Gabriel Oppong, 25, Frimpong Patrick, 30, and Jacob Arhin, 21 were intercepted by the people from the Okyehene's palace for allegedly insulting the Okyehene, Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin.

In a statement issued by the Kibi Police Command on Tuesday, 16th July, 2019, indicated the police got information that, the suspects have been arrested and sent to the aforementioned place at about 19:30 GMT and proceeded to the scene where the suspects were seen being questioned.

It explained, a passenger on board of the same passenger vehicle, Suzzy Owiredu, called the Okyehene's palace and reported, the suspects of making derogatory remarks on Okyehene's personality, alleging the suspects referred to the King as "stupid".

However, a passenger on board of the vehicle speaking to the media narrated, the whole issue came about concerning a news item that was being aired on radio in connection with a demonstration by residents of Akyem Hemang against illegal mining.

Meanwhile, the traditional authority is yet to comment on the matter which according to the police is under investigations.

Attached is the statement from the Kibi Police Command:

Kibi District: Offensive Conduct likely to breach the peace. On 15/7/2019 about 19:30 hrs, information received indicated that some group of people from Okyehene's palace had arrested some passengers in a vehicle to the aforementioned place at kibi and interrogating them. Police proceeded to the place and met suspects Gabriel Opppong,25, Frimpong Patrick, 30 and Jacob Arhin, 21 yrs at the open space being questioned. Information again indicated that, Complainant, Suzzy Oweriedu of kibi called the Chief's palace to inform them that, suspects were insulting Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin in a vehicle that "Nana is stupid and other derogatory remarks made. As a result, some people from the place, stopped the vehicle bound for Anyinam from Accra Enroute kibi in the town and arrested suspects to palace for questioning. Police went in for suspects pending further investigation.